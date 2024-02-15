Allu Arjun at Berlinale 2024! Actor to represent Indian cinema in global market

Popular Telugu actor Allu Arjun is attending the Berlin Film Festival 2024 for the special screening of Pushpa: The Rise. He will engage with international filmmakers, producers, and market buyers during his visit. The actor will also be attending the screening of the film and addressing the international media.



Allu Arjun's Pushpa franchise was one of the biggest hits of 2022. The film also gained popularity in countries like Russia, USA, Australia and The UK. Which is why, perhaps, that the actor has taken the film the Berlinale. It also comes at a time when the team is filming the sequel of the film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The 74th Berlin film festival will take place from February 15- 24.



The much-anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule will be releasing on August 15, 2024.



The makers teased the first look of the film last year during Allu Arjun's birthday and the image created quite a stir among fans.



Many are seeing Allu Arjun’s visit to the Berlin Film Festival 2024 as an important step to create international buzz around Pushpa 2- not only among the audience but also within the trade circles. The excitement and anticipation for Pushpa 2: The Rule’s release are reaching new heights, making this global showcase a pivotal moment for the film's success.



About Pushpa 2 :The Rule



The film will have Allu Arjun reprising his role as Pushpa Raju. The film also features Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat and Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli. According to reports, nearly 10 percent of the principal photography was initially shot back-to-back with the original film. The film has been helmed by Sukumar. It is being touted as one of the most expensive films to be made in India till date.