Shah Rukh Khan hails PM Narendra Modi on G20 Summit success: 'Under your leadership, we will prosper'

Shah Rukh Khan is on cloud nine right now after the success of his film Jawan. However, amidst this, the actor took some time to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the G20 summit's success.



Held in the capital city of India, New Delhi, the two-day summit saw the presence of leaders from across the world, including President of the United States Joe Biden, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, and many others.



Shah Rukh Khan hails Modi's leadership:



Praising India's successful presidency, Khan wrote on X, earlier known as Twitter, that under Modi's leadership, ''we will prosper not in isolation but in oneness.''



Re-sharing a post of PM Modi on the G20 Summit, King Khan wrote,''Congratulations to Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for the success of India’s G20 Presidency and for fostering unity between nations for a better future for the people of the world.''

Congratulations to Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for the success of India’s G20 Presidency and for fostering unity between nations for a better future for the people of the world.

It has brought in a sense of honour and pride into the hearts of every Indian. Sir, under your… https://t.co/x6q4IkNHBN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2023 ×

The actor added further, ''It has brought in a sense of honour and pride into the hearts of every Indian. Sir, under your leadership, we will prosper not in isolation but in Oneness. One Earth, One Family, One Future…''



This was the first time when G20 summit was held in India and in South Asia as well. One of the significant achievements of this year's summit was that the African Union was granted a permanent seat in the group of 20 major global economies.



Jawan box office



Khan's film has gotten a roaring response from audiences worldwide. Three days after its release, the film entered the coveted Rs. 200 club (Rs 2 billion).

TSUNAMI - HURRICANE - TYPHOON… #Jawan is a #BO MONSTER, goes on an overdrive on Day 3 [Sat]… Creates HISTORY, HIGHEST *3-day* ever [#Hindi version]… Await Day 4 [Sun], picture abhi baaki hain… Thu 65.50 cr, Fri 46.23 cr, Sat 68.72 cr. Total: ₹ 180.45 cr. #Hindi. #India biz.… pic.twitter.com/hYuRck6CNZ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 10, 2023 ×

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X, earlier known as Twitter, ''TSUNAMI - HURRICANE - TYPHOON… #Jawan is a #BO MONSTER, goes on an overdrive on Day 3 [Sat]… Creates HISTORY, HIGHEST *3-day* ever [#Hindi version]… Await Day 4 [Sun], picture abhi baaki hain… Thu 65.50 cr, Fri 46.23 cr, Sat 68.72 cr. Total: ₹ 180.45 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice.''

WATCH WION LIVE HERE