Jawan box office: Shah Rukh Khan's film enters Rs 200 crore club
Story highlights
Jawan marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and renowned Tamil director Atlee. Apart from Khan, the film boasts an ensemble cast, including Nayanthara, playing Khan's on-screen love interest, a cop, Vijay Sethupathi, the main antagonist of the film, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover, as well as Deepika Padukone in a cameo appearance.
This year belongs to Shah Rukh Khan. After shattering the box office with Pathaan earlier this year, the actor is back with his next actioner, Jawan. Released on September 7, Atlee's film earned impressive numbers in just two days of its release.
The film, which became the biggest Hindi opener of all time on the first day, crossed Rs 200 crore (Rs 2 billion) in the first three days.
As per box office number tracker Sachnilk, the film earned Rs 75 crore on Day 1. On the second day, the film earned Rs 54 crore, a slight drop. However, on the third day, the film saw a rise in numbers and collected around Rs 77 crore at the box office, taking the total collection of the film to Rs 200 crore.
In Hindi, the film collected over Rs 180 crore (Rs 1 billion) at the box office.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X, earlier known as Twitter, ''TSUNAMI - HURRICANE - TYPHOON… #Jawan is a #BO MONSTER, goes on an overdrive on Day 3 [Sat]… Creates HISTORY, HIGHEST *3-day* ever [#Hindi version]… Await Day 4 [Sun], picture abhi baaki hain… Thu 65.50 cr, Fri 46.23 cr, Sat 68.72 cr. Total: ₹ 180.45 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice.''
TSUNAMI - HURRICANE - TYPHOON… #Jawan is a #BO MONSTER, goes on an overdrive on Day 3 [Sat]… Creates HISTORY, HIGHEST *3-day* ever [#Hindi version]… Await Day 4 [Sun], picture abhi baaki hain… Thu 65.50 cr, Fri 46.23 cr, Sat 68.72 cr. Total: ₹ 180.45 cr. #Hindi. #India biz.… pic.twitter.com/hYuRck6CNZ— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 10, 2023
Jawan review:
WION's Shomini Sen in her review called the film a quintessential Bollywood blockbuster.
"Pathaan reiterated SRK's liberal stance and Jawaan brings forth the feminist side of the actor. Khan has been a vocal ally for women's empowerment for years. In Jawan, sure he plays a mentor of sorts to a bunch of wronged women, but the film celebrates strong women and their might to fight it out. All the female characters are projected as strong women who can take on a goon or two on their own and yet be maternal and soft when the time arises," writes Sen in her review.