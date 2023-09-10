Jawan box office: Shah Rukh Khan's film enters Rs 200 crore club

This year belongs to Shah Rukh Khan. After shattering the box office with Pathaan earlier this year, the actor is back with his next actioner, Jawan. Released on September 7, Atlee's film earned impressive numbers in just two days of its release.



The film, which became the biggest Hindi opener of all time on the first day, crossed Rs 200 crore (Rs 2 billion) in the first three days.



As per box office number tracker Sachnilk, the film earned Rs 75 crore on Day 1. On the second day, the film earned Rs 54 crore, a slight drop. However, on the third day, the film saw a rise in numbers and collected around Rs 77 crore at the box office, taking the total collection of the film to Rs 200 crore.



In Hindi, the film collected over Rs 180 crore (Rs 1 billion) at the box office.



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X, earlier known as Twitter, ''TSUNAMI - HURRICANE - TYPHOON… #Jawan is a #BO MONSTER, goes on an overdrive on Day 3 [Sat]… Creates HISTORY, HIGHEST *3-day* ever [#Hindi version]… Await Day 4 [Sun], picture abhi baaki hain… Thu 65.50 cr, Fri 46.23 cr, Sat 68.72 cr. Total: ₹ 180.45 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice.''