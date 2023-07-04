Shah Rukh Khan gets injured in the US, returns to India post minor surgery

Shah Rukh Khan is now in Mumbai after getting injured on the sets of a film in the United States. The Bollywood star got injured while shooting for a project when he was rushed to a hospital. Post his treatment, the superstar flew back to India to be with his family.

Shah Rukh Khan has been enjoying a great year. His latest film Pathaan was a massive box-office success. Post Pathaan, he is gearing up for the release of his next, Jawaan.

Shah Rukh Khan injured on the sets of a project in the US

As for his injury, Shah Rukh Khan suffered an injury on his nose. He had to get a minor surgical procedure for the same. A source close to the episode told ETimes, "SRK was shooting for a project in Los Angeles and he ended up hurting his nose. He began bleeding and was immediately rushed to the hospital. His team was informed by the doctor that there was nothing to worry about and King Khan would need to undergo minor surgery to stop the bleeding. Post the operation, SRK was spotted with a bandage on his nose."

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming films

Shah Rukh Khan’s next project, Jawaan is gaining good momentum. He will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. The project also marks King Khan’s first collaboration with Atlee. Besides Jawaan, Shah Rukh Khan also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. He will be seen alongside Taapsee Pannu for the first time.