Salman Khan and Arijit Singh end 9 years long feud as they collaborate for a song in Tiger 3

The 9-year long feud is finally over. On Thursday, Salman Khan shared the first glimpse of his new song from Tiger 3. The song is special as it has singer Arijit Singh doing playback for Salman Khan for the first time in both their careers. Singh, the top playback singer of India, has had a long-standing feud with Salman Khan. Rumours of the two burying their past differences have been doing the rounds recently. On Thursday, Salman confirmed that all is well between him and the popular singer.



Khan took to his social media handles to share a poster of the first song from Tiger 3. While he and Katrina Kaif, who plays Zoya in the film, look absolutely stunning, it is the caption that had everyone's attention.



Salman Khan wrote, "Pehle gaane ki pehli jhalak. LekePrabhuKaNaam! Oh haan, yeh hai Arijit Singh ka pehla gaana mere liye. (First glimpse of first song. Leke Prabhu Ka Naam. And yes, this is Arijit Singh's first song for me) Song out on 23rd Oct. #Tiger3 coming to theatres this Diwali, 12th Nov. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. (sic)"

The patch-up rumours started doing the rounds when Arijit was clicked leaving Salman Khan's home recently.