Salman Khan and Arijit Singh end 9 years long feud as they collaborate for a song in Tiger 3
Story highlights
The relationship between Salman Khan and Arijit Singh turned sour due to an incident that took place at an award function in 2014. The event was hosted by Salman.
The relationship between Salman Khan and Arijit Singh turned sour due to an incident that took place at an award function in 2014. The event was hosted by Salman.
The 9-year long feud is finally over. On Thursday, Salman Khan shared the first glimpse of his new song from Tiger 3. The song is special as it has singer Arijit Singh doing playback for Salman Khan for the first time in both their careers. Singh, the top playback singer of India, has had a long-standing feud with Salman Khan. Rumours of the two burying their past differences have been doing the rounds recently. On Thursday, Salman confirmed that all is well between him and the popular singer.
Khan took to his social media handles to share a poster of the first song from Tiger 3. While he and Katrina Kaif, who plays Zoya in the film, look absolutely stunning, it is the caption that had everyone's attention.
Salman Khan wrote, "Pehle gaane ki pehli jhalak. LekePrabhuKaNaam! Oh haan, yeh hai Arijit Singh ka pehla gaana mere liye. (First glimpse of first song. Leke Prabhu Ka Naam. And yes, this is Arijit Singh's first song for me) Song out on 23rd Oct. #Tiger3 coming to theatres this Diwali, 12th Nov. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. (sic)"
Pehle gaane ki pehli jhalak. #LekePrabhuKaNaam! Oh haan, yeh hai Arijit Singh ka pehla gaana mere liye. Song out on 23rd Oct. #Tiger3 coming to theatres this Diwali, 12th Nov.— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 19, 2023
Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.#KatrinaKaif @emraanhashmi #ManeeshSharma @yrf @ipritamofficial… pic.twitter.com/gFBcJQX5tU
The patch-up rumours started doing the rounds when Arijit was clicked leaving Salman Khan's home recently.
What had happened between Arijit Singh and Salman Khan
The relationship between Salman Khan and Arijit Singh turned sour due to an incident that took place at an award function in 2014. The event was hosted by Salman.
Dressed in a casual attire and a pair of flip-flops, Arijit stepped onto the stage to receive an award, when Salman mockingly asked, "So gaye the (Were you sleeping)?" To this the singer responded, "Aap logon ne sula diya (You all put me to sleep)." The actor then replied that it is not their fault if songs like Tum Hi Ho keep on playing.
Following this, Arjit Singh's songs were removed from Salman's films, including Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Singh also publicly apologised in 2016 to Salman Khan and requested him to retain his version of the song in Sultan but Khan remained adamant and the song was sung subsequently by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
trending now
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.