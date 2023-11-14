Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone share BTS photos of Ram Leela: 'One that changed our lives'

Ranveer and Deepika shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the film. In some pics, Ranveer can be seen hugging and kissing Deepika. In others, Ranveer can be seen posing with his favourite director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.



There's also pic where Ranveer can be seen posing with Priyanka Chopra, who danced a special song for the film. There's also a pic of Deepika's wounded feet in which multiple bandages can be seen tied over them. Ranveer-Deepika wrote in the caption, "10 years of RamLeela - the one that changed our lives forever ... in more ways than one!"



Most would recall that it was while filming Ram Leela that Deepika and Ranveer fell in love. The couple married eventually in 2018.

Take a look at the post here:

Incidentally, Ranveer and Deepika celebrate their fifth marriage anniversary today as well.



The couple opened season 8 of Koffee With Karan where they for the first time unveiled snippets of their wedding. Ranveer Singh opened up about his first meet with Deepika before the shoot of the film. The actor recalled, "There was a famous or infamous reading for Ram Leela at Mr Bhansali's house in Versova. I was supposed to meet him before Deepika's arrival. So I was sitting on the table and the door was on my left. He has these heavy doors and he lives by the seaside. So, these heavy doors open and the gush of wind comes from the sea. There, Deepika enters wearing this white chikankari, hair blowing due to the sea wind just like some sadgi ki moorat. I was like Oh My God."



On Sunday, Ranveer and Deepika wished their fans and followers happy Diwali sharing some pictures of puja. In one picture, Deepika can be seen kissing Ranveer on his cheek. The caption read, "Love and Light. Happy Diwali."

Ram-Leela (2013) was the first collaboration of the couple with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The couple also made Bajirao Mastani and Padmavat with the filmmaker. Ram Leela was loosely based on the eternal romance of Romeo and Juliet.