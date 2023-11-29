Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in Imphal. Watch

#WATCH | Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are tying the knot in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal, Manipur today. Visuals from Chumthang Shannapung resort in Imphal where the wedding rituals are taking place. pic.twitter.com/x75FwKtBBv

It wasn't your conventional Bollywood wedding and perhaps that's why actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's wedding stood out for its uniqueness. The two tied the knot on Tuesday in Imphal, Manipur in an intimate ceremony which followed the traditional Meitei rituals. The groom wore traditional white Manipuri outfit while Lin looked like a princess in traditional Manipuri bridal attire. Fans had been eagerly awaiting to see the full wedding looks of Randeep and Lin. In new posts by PTI shared on X, Randeep was seen in an all-white kurta and dhoti, with yellow headwear. Other guests in white attires surrounded him.

Meanwhile, Lin looked stunning in Manipuri attire, decked up in an elaborate pink Manipuri skirt which she paired with a gold and maroon blouse and white veil. She completed her look with gorgeous gold jewellery. She was surrounded by other close relatives, who helped her arrive in heavy attire. Lin smiled at the media, as she walked towards the wedding venue.

Earlier, Randeep had talked to the press about his wedding. “I felt that it’s only respectful to come and marry in the bride’s traditions. I look forward to the ceremony and experiencing my partner’s culture. I just hope I don’t make any mistakes," he said. The actor also added that he has only two wishes while embarking on a whole new phase of life - lots of kids and abundance. “We have been talking about Manipuri culture for a long time,” he said, adding, “I am praying for a happy future filled with lots of kids and abundance. I love that we’re taking our friendship forward and becoming family.”



Randeep took to social media a few days ago to confirm the news of his wedding. “Taking a leaf out of the Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, We are getting married with the blessings of our families and friends,” read the note. "As we embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful,” he wrote in a joint post with Lin.



The couple are expected to host a reception later in Mumbai for their friends.

#WATCH | Manipur | Wedding rituals underway at Chumthang Shannapung resort in Imphal as actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tie the knot in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony here. pic.twitter.com/86g6TPFPWG — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2023 ×



Social media hails their unique wedding



Several fans gushed over Randeep and Lin's simplistic and unique wedding. For many, it was a first glimpse into how traditional weddings in Manipur are conducted.

❤️

How often do we see such beautiful traditional weddings in Bollywood?#RandeepHooda and #LinLaishram tie the knot in a Meitei ceremony. Congratulations 🥰 pic.twitter.com/oLUtYvV1oH — Mimansa Shekhar (@mimansashekhar) November 29, 2023 ×

Randeep Hooda and Lin! Kudos for keeping the traditions alive. https://t.co/pXEcxFaZS0 — 𝕾𝖎𝖓𝖌𝖍 𝕾𝖆𝖍𝖆𝖇 सिंह साहब✨ (@ideasingh) November 29, 2023 ×

Randeep Hooda and Lin! Kudos for keeping the traditions alive. https://t.co/pXEcxFaZS0 — 𝕾𝖎𝖓𝖌𝖍 𝕾𝖆𝖍𝖆𝖇 सिंह साहब✨ (@ideasingh) November 29, 2023 ×