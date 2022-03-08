Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa hospitalised for fever and vertigo

After suffering from COVID-19 last month, Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa was now admitted to a hospital after experiencing fever and vertigo. She shared a health update on her Instagram and wrote, "Life before covid and post covid ...Back again in the hospital experiencing fever and vertigo and what not."

She added, "But when you get to meet one of the most beautiful inspiring motivational dynamic doctors to come and spend time with you...It doesn't feel that bad doctor Prithika Chary! What a start to women's day eve for me to meet with you. Honour ma'am."

Last month, Aishwaryaa contracted COVID-19. At the time, she had posted a picture from the hospital as she wrote, "Tested positive even after all precautions...Got admitted... Please mask up get vaccinated and be safe... Bring it on 2022! We'll see what more is that you have in store for me."

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth was also in the news at the start of the year as she announced separation from husband Dhanush. The couple shared a lengthy statement that read: “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other... The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with it."