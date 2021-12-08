Preity Zinta shares pic with newborn, says she's loving 'burp cloths, diapers'

Actress Preity Zinta shared a picture of one of her twins as she spoke of the journey of motherhood and how she’s living every moment of it.

Preity Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough became parents to twins through surrogacy. They have named their twins, a boy and a girl, Jai and Gia.

In the recent picture, Preity can be seen cradling her baby while the newborn's face is covered. The baby is seen covered in a blue blanket and a matching cap. Preity also has a burp cloth on her shoulder.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Burp cloths, diapers, and babies… I’m loving it all #ting.”

Last month, in an Instagram post, Preity shared a selfie with Gene and wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives."