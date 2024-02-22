PM Narendra Modi extends warm wishes for Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani on their wedding
Story highlights
Rakul Preet wore a custom-made pastel lehenga with Sheer full sleeves adorned with pearls and crystals by the renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani. With her heavy bridal attire, she wore diamond jewellery and pink bangles. Meanwhile, the groom, Jackky Bhagnani wore a cream-gold sherwani.
Bollywood actress Rakul Preet and actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani got married on February 21 in Goa, India. Rakul and Jaccky tied the knot in the presence of close friends and family in a ceremony that lasted for two days.
A day after the couple got married, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his best wishes to the newlyweds.
In the congratulatory letter, PM Modi extended good wishes to Rakul and Jackky as they embarked on the new journey. The letter was shared by producer Jackky on his social media handle as he thanked the PM for his heartfelt wishes.
In the letter addressing Jackky's parents Puja and Vashu Bhagnani, PM wrote, “As Jackky and Rakul commence the journey of trust and togetherness for a lifetime, heartiest congratulations and greetings to them on the auspicious occasion of their wedding. The years to come are an opportunity for the couple to discover each other, while also embarking together on the path of self-discovery.”
Your blessings touch our hearts deeply, Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. Thank you for your kind wishes as we begin this meaningful new chapter.@Rakulpreet pic.twitter.com/6VOfWhzl68— Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) February 22, 2024
''Heartfelt gratitude for inviting me to the wedding ceremony. I once again extend my greetings and best wishes for the momentous occasion.''
Sharing the letter, Jackky wrote, ''Your blessings touch our hearts deeply, Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. Thank you for your kind wishes as we begin this meaningful new chapter.''
Rakul and Jaccky wedding
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married at ITC Grand South Goa. After tying the knot on Feb 21, the couple shared dreamy photos from their ceremony.
"Mine now and forever 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni,” they captioned the post.
The couple tied the knot in a Sikh ceremony followed by a wedding following Sindhu customs.
For their big day, Rakul wore a custom-made pastel lehenga with Sheer full sleeves adorned with pearls and crystals by the renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani. With her heavy bridal attire, she wore diamond jewellery and pink bangles. Meanwhile, the groom, Jackky Bhagnani wore a cream-gold sherwani.