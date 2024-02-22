PM Narendra Modi extends warm wishes for Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani on their wedding

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet and actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani got married on February 21 in Goa, India. Rakul and Jaccky tied the knot in the presence of close friends and family in a ceremony that lasted for two days.

A day after the couple got married, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his best wishes to the newlyweds.

In the congratulatory letter, PM Modi extended good wishes to Rakul and Jackky as they embarked on the new journey. The letter was shared by producer Jackky on his social media handle as he thanked the PM for his heartfelt wishes.

In the letter addressing Jackky's parents Puja and Vashu Bhagnani, PM wrote, “As Jackky and Rakul commence the journey of trust and togetherness for a lifetime, heartiest congratulations and greetings to them on the auspicious occasion of their wedding. The years to come are an opportunity for the couple to discover each other, while also embarking together on the path of self-discovery.”

Your blessings touch our hearts deeply, Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. Thank you for your kind wishes as we begin this meaningful new chapter.@Rakulpreet pic.twitter.com/6VOfWhzl68 — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) February 22, 2024 ×

''Heartfelt gratitude for inviting me to the wedding ceremony. I once again extend my greetings and best wishes for the momentous occasion.''