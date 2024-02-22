Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti Marie take a hike without Nick Jonas; check adorable pics

Priyanka Chopra is just like any other mom – forever crushing over her child and sharing sweet snaps with the world. The global star shared a cute album of her recent outing with the little one as they hiked together.

Priyanka Chopra was joined by her daughter Malti Marie who looked happy and enjoying herself as the mother-daughter duo took a break to enjoy nature. Priyanka shared those snaps on Instagram. The duo was flanked by some close friends.

Priyanka Chopra goes on a hike with daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra and the gang took a hike in the Topanga State Park. The actress shared, “The magic of nature. Her first hike. She touched everything, and jumped in puddles till she was muddy to her knees. To witness her in real time experiencing everything for the first time.. is just her magic dust that she sprinkles in my life every day.”

In the photos, you can spot Malti looking at the wonder around her, basking in the sun and fiddling away with grass and other stuff. There's also a video where Malti is seen skipping in the mud and enjoying sippy drinks before you hear her say "hike!" when mommy Priyanka asks her, "Where are we going?" Nick Jonas is currently in Miami

While many loved the sweet snaps and asked for more, others asked the mom-daughter duo where Papa Jonas was. For the unversed, Nick Jonas is currently in Manila with his brothers Joe and Kevin for a Jonas Brothers performance. They will be in New Zealand and Australia next.

Recently, The Jonas Brothers also performed in Mumbai during the Lollapalooza fest. Nick wrote a sweet note, thanking Indians for all the love. “Nothing better than kicking off 2024 with our first @jonasbrothers show ever in India at @lollaindia. This show was a special one for me in so many different ways. Thank you to everyone for coming out.”