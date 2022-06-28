'Phone Bhoot' first look out! Katrina Kaif teams up with Ishaan Kahtter and Siddhant Chaturvedi

Katrina Kaif is pairing up with new actors Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi for a horror comedy called 'Phone Bhoot'. The first poster of the film was shared by the cast on Tuesday where three of them are seen in quirky avatars. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the actors shared the first look at the film and revealed the film's release date.



In the poster Katrina can be seen sporting a chic bang haircut, gesturing the audience to come forward, while a pink flame burns on her finger. Meanwhile, Siddhant looks amused while Ishaan has a somewhat frightened look on his face acing the nerdy look, wearing 'Harry Potter' type glasses.



The three actors wore the same sea-green coloured jumpsuit having red borders. The poster also revealed actors Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha, Surender Thakur and Nidhi Bisht in ghost avatars in the background while an ancient device with strange symbols was placed in the middle.



Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, 'Phone Bhoot' is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment. The horror-comedy has been written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. With its elements of fun and horror, the film is slated to hit the theatres on October 7 this year.

Apart from 'Phone Bhoot', Katrina will be seen sharing the screen with Salman Khan in `Tiger 3` and with Vijay Sethupathi in 'Merry Christma'. She has also been signed by Excel Entertainment to star in `Jee Le Zaraa` co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.



Meanwhile, Siddhant will be seen in Zoya Akhtar`s `Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan` opposite Ananya Panday and Ishaan has `Pippa` up for release, alongside Mrunal Thakur.