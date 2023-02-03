Paulo Coelho congratulates 'friend' Shah Rukh Khan for the success of 'Pathaan'

Brazilian author Paulo Coelho recently congratulated 'friend' Shah Rukh Khan on the success of his latest film 'Pathaan'. On Thursday, Coelho took to Twitter to celebrate the success of 'Pathaan' which has reportedly earned over Rs 600 crore worldwide and continues to dominate the box office globally. The film helmed by Siddharth Anand features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham along with SRK. Coelho reposted a video that SRK had shared a few days back of fans gathered outside his Mumbai residence Mannat. The superstar had thanked fans at the success of 'Pathaan'. Coelho shared the same video and praised Khan for being a great actor and recommended his followers to watch his 2010 film 'My Name Is Khan'.

SRK fans were excited to see such an endorsement of their favourite actor for a renowned author. One fan replied, "Wooww… and what a way to introduce to those who don’t know him." While another added, "Paulo thank you man you always stand by our king srk lots and lots of love (red heart emojis)."



This is not the first time that the author has praised Shah Rukh. Back in 2017, Coelho first watched Karan Johar's directed 'My Name Is Khan' for the first time and was all praises for the actor and the film. The author had even stated that SRK's performance deserved an Oscar had it not been manipulated by Hollywood. Coelho had gone on Twitter to congratulate Shah Rukh on the seventh anniversary of the film. He also shared a screenshot of his Facebook post which stated,"His first (and only) movie that I watched (this year, even if it was released in 2008) was 'My Name is Khan'. And not only was the movie excellent, but SRK deserved an Oscar if Hollywood was not manipulated. He kindly offered to send the other titles - as you probably guess, it is not easy to find them in Switzerland."



The gracious SRK had responded to the author's praise back then and Tweeted, "Thank u so much. My next journey is to try and meet u in person. Love and health to u."