Pathaan 2 confirmed? Shah Rukh Khan teases Spy Universe sequel

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has been in theatres for only a few days and analysts are already predicting that it will end up as one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever. Until now, the film's domestic (Indian) haul stands at an impressive Rs 295 crore. The Siddharth Anand directorial is part of the YRF Spy Universe, which also includes Salman Khan-led Tiger films (like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and the upcoming threequel) as well as Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War. The burgeoning cinematic universe is modelled after the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will presumably lead to one big crossover movie like the Avengers movies in MCU.

So Pathaan 2 is confirmed? Most likely. Shah Rukh said while speaking to ANI, “This is a big day for us, my family. We haven’t experienced this happiness in a while. Whenever he (Siddharth Anand) wants me to do Pathaan 2, I’ll do it. If they want to make a sequel, it’ll be my honour to do it,” said Shah Rukh Khan.

Also starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana, the film has SRK playing the titular Pathaan who is tasked to save the country from the evil designs of rogue soldier Jim (Abraham). In the mix is Deepika's pretty ISI agent Rubina.

WION's film critic Shomini Sen gave the film a positive review. She wrote, "Does 'Pathaan' work despite the flaws? Yes, because of Shah Rukh Khan and the image he has so carefully cultivated over all these years. His character is an orphan who has been raised in an orphanage and never had a religion to follow. He was named Pathaan by a family in Afghanistan which saved him during a covert operation. 'Pathaan' the film does not diss any religion but only the bad guys and makes SRK the superhero who places his country above all religious fanatism. Pretty much similar to how Khan has projected himself all these years."

