On Salman Khan’s birthday, Karan Johar hints at future collaboration with the actor

As Salman Khan turned a year older, filmmaker Karan Johar had the sweetest message for the Bollywood superstar. Many would recall, that Salman played a cameo in Johar's directorial debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The film fetched Salman a Filmfare award in the best supporting actor category.



Years later, on the occasion of his birthday, Johar recalled how Salman came on board for the project.



Taking to Instagram, Johar shared an image of Khan from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and wrote, "25 years ago I was at a party lost and confused…. A massive movie star came upto me and asked me why I was standing by a corner … I told him I had been to several actors for a part but was politely rejected … the superstar's sister is close to me so he graciously said she had spoken highly of my script and that I should meet him the next day to narrate the film to him…In my wildest dreams I never imagined I would even get the opportunity of a narration …"



Karan recalled how he was nervous about the narration and added, "I went with a prayer in my heart and a deep desire for a miracle and narrated my first film like my life depended on it…He looked at me at the interval point (by then I was looking like I was at the Sahara desert and water could keep me alive), kindly offered me water and said ‘I’m on!!!’ I was perplexed and said but “you are in the second half” you haven’t heard it? He said, “I love your father and my sister will kill me if I don’t do this movie” and that’s how Salman Khan was in KKHH …. I am deeply grateful to Alvira and my father’s goodwill for making sure I had the perfect Aman and SALMAN KHAN in my debut film! Gestures and stories like this just don’t happen today! Happy birthday Salman!"



Johar also hinted at a possible collaboration with the actor as he wrote, "So much love and respect for you always …Also 25 years later we will finally have a story to tell again… not saying any more than that happy happy birthday."

Salman Khan and Karan Johar worked together in the 1998 smash hit which featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji as the three primary characters. The actor and director have not collaborated again since then.