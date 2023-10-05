Neha Dhupia all set to make her OTT series debut soon, read more details inside

Renowned Bollywood actress and entrepreneur, Neha Dhupia is all set to make her mark in the digital space with an exciting foray into the world of OTT entertainment with her first digital series.

Known for her quirky choices of roles and acting projects and magnetic screen presence, Neha Dhupia's decision to embrace the digital medium is a testament to her dynamic approach towards her craft. The show, carefully crafted with a focus on family-centric humour, will be shot across Mumbai and Delhi. The show is being helmed by a debutant director and will go on floors in late October.

Expressing her excitement about this milestone, Neha Dhupia shared, "I am thrilled to be part of this wonderful project that not only marks my debut in the OTT series space. It’s a fun concept and I can’t wait to explore a whole new gamut of quirks that the project and script and tied in with it”.

The show explores modern-day human relationships from the perspective of a nuclear family. The shoot for the show is expected to start in late October. Neha previously starred in Lust Stories which was an anthology of short films produced by Ashi Dua and is now foraying for the first time into the space of a full-fledged digital series.

On the work front

Neha was last seen in the thriller A Thursday co-starring Yami Gautam. In the film, Dhupia plays the role of a pregnant cop ACP Catherine Alvarez. Directed by Behzad Khambata, the film stars Atul Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, and Karanvir Sharma.

