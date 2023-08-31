Get ready for theatrical brilliance with Zee Theatre's teleplays on ZEE5 this month

With teleplays increasingly carving a distinct niche for themselves in mainstream entertainment, theatre is seeing an unmistakable resurgence. Technology and digitisation are not only helping in archiving and preserving classic and contemporary plays but also facilitating audience expansion. Zee Theatre, which has been archiving, producing, and presenting the best of Indian theatre since 2018, will now harness the power of a major OTT platform like ZEE5 to stream some of its most popular teleplays for a global audience.

This September, it will bring a selection of acclaimed teleplays to ZEE5, promising a compelling viewing experience to even those who have never experienced a live play.



Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti

Shakespeare's timeless tales continue to captivate us, transcending generations through movies, stage productions, and teleplays. Akarsh Khurana's Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti takes a delightful twist, infusing Shakespeare's comedy, The Taming of the Shrew, with a nostalgic 90s flavour. Starring Prajakta Koli, Shikha Talsania, Chaitanya Sharma, and Adhaar Khurana, the teleplay spins the humorous saga of Lakshman, who can't marry his beloved Priya until her headstrong sister, Pallavi, finds a husband. Lakshman concocts clever schemes, but a surprise twist awaits when his father discovers the plot.

Brimming with situational comedy, Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti will grace your screens on ZEE5 from September 1, 2023.

Ladies Sangeet

Playwright Purva Naresh's Ladies Sangeet is a modern masterpiece that delves into intricate themes—marriage's relevance, the evolution of human relationships, traditional vs. modern dynamics, and gender stereotypes—all set against the backdrop of an extravagant wedding. The story follows bride-to-be Radha, contemplating her marriage to Siddharth in her ancestral home. While her family dreams of a Bollywood-style spectacle, Radha questions the very institution of marriage. The teleplay also explores how parental influence can stifle individuality. Purva Naresh's signature use of music adds depth to the narrative.

Directed by Suman Mukhopadhyay and featuring Joy Sengupta, Nidhi Singh, Siddhant Karnick, Loveleen Mishra, Harsh Khurana, and Sarika Singh, Ladies Sangeet debuts on ZEE5 on September 1.

Yaar Julahay

Prepare for a literary odyssey like no other with this anthology of dramatic readings. Yaar Julahay showcases 12 classic stories by eminent subcontinental writers, including Gulzar, Amrita Pritam, Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi, and more. From Garrm Coat, Nazzarah Darmiyan Hai, Mughal Bachcha, Sunset Boulevard, Dus Paise to Apna Apna Karz, Shatranj ki Baazi, Mukarji Babu ki Diary, Yeh Pari Chehra Log, Jagga, Kaaga Tantra, Ghusal Khana and Cocoon, these evocative tales explore the rich tapestry of the human condition.

Directed by Kanwal Khoosat and Sarmad Sultan Khoosat, this anthology boasts a star-studded cast, including Mahira Khan, Nimra Bucha, Farhat Gillani, Irfan Khoosat, Sarmad Sultan Khoosat, Samiya Mumtaz, Faysal Qureshi, Yasra Rizvi and Sania Saeed. On September 1, 2023, immerse yourself in the world of Yaar Julahay on ZEE5.

