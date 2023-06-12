Meet The 'Archies' gang! Suhana Khan shares new poster of her debut film

Meet the gang! On the very first day of the new week, the audience was greeted with the new poster of Netflix's anticipated movie The Archies. The film by Zoya Akhtar will mark the big debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana, superstar Sridevi, film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

The new poster -

On Monday, the cast of the movie shared the new poster on their respective social media handles. Suhana shared the poster on her Instagram account and wrote, ''Meet the @archiesnetflix gang! 💕 Coming soon, only on @netflix_in!'' View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) × The poster showed Suhana, Khushi, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina sitting on the couch dressed in the 60s collage style. The Archies is based on the famous comics of the same name.

The comic is set in the fictional town of Riverdale and revolves around the lives of teenagers Archie Andrews, Veronica Lodge, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, and Reggie Mantle.

Shah Rukh Khan's reactions:

Doting father SRK was quick to react. Commenting on Suhana's post, Khan wrote, ''For my generation I just remember how we used to try and get these comics especially the Digest versions on rent to read. Nostalgia….and I hope Big Moose is in the film also!!! Love and all the best to the whole cast.''

The Archies is produced by Akhtar and Reema Kagti under their production houses, Tiger Baby, Graphic India, and Archie Comics.



WATCH WION LIVE HERE