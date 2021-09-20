Mahesh Bhatt turns 73, daughters Pooja and Alia along with Ranbir Kapoor celebrate 

Veteran Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt rang in his 73rd birthday with his two daughters, actresses Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt. Alia's beau, actor Ranbir Kapoor too joined in the celebration on Sunday night.



Alia posted a series of pictures on Instagram from the birthday celebrations. The first picture featured Mahesh while the other one had Ranbir, Alia and Pooja posing with Mahesh.



The rumoured couple were seen twinning in black ensembles as they smiled at the camera posing alongside Pooja and Mahesh.



Alia captioned the image, "73 years young! Happy birthday papa"

Bhatt's other daughter, Shaheen Bhatt and his wife Soni Razdan had joined the celebrations virtually as the filmmaker posed along with a phone which had them on a video call.



On the professional front, Alia has `Gangubai Kathiawadi`, `RRR` and `Brahmastra` ready for release. She turned producer with her film `Darlings` and will also be seen in `Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani`.



Ranbir currently awaits the release of `Shamshera`. He will be seen sharing screen space with Alia in `Brahmastra` and also has `Animal` lined up.