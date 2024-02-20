Maharani 3: Huma Qureshi is back as Rani Bharti

Trailer for the third season of Maharani is here! Makers released the highly anticipated trailer of the political drama series and she is back to exact revenge on her enemies.

Looking spectacular as ever in the role as Rani Bharti, Huma Qureshi has a score to settle with her enemies. In the trailer, she is heard saying, Bandook kamjor log chalate hai, samajdaar log dimaag (The weak fire guns, the wise ones use their brains)!”

Maharani 3 trailer is out

The trailer begins with Rani Bharti being cautioned by Amit Sial's Naveen Kumar in jail, where he jokes that she should consider going ahead with her education and complete her graduation and even do her PhD since she has to spend more than 15 years in the jail.

Watch Maharani 3 trailer here:

Then we see Rani miraculously get bail and she steps out of the prison, she is seen planning to take revenge on the men who plotted against her. When Rani is questioned whether she is seeking justice or revenge, she says that both the things mean the same to her.

There is a subplot of illegal trade of liquor, being brought in huge quantities in her area. The illegal liquor results in the death of more than 50 people as it shakes media and political

equations.

Maharani enjoys fandom

Maharani has been created by Subhash Kapoor and is directed by Saurabh Bhave. The show that has received love from both fans and critics also stars Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Sohum Shah.