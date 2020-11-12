'Ludo' review: In pursuit of love and happiness, Anurag Basu's film leaves you with a smile

Bollywood's yesteryear actor-singer Bhagwan Dada's song 'Qismat Ki Hawa Kabhi Naram Kabhi Garam' forms the theme of Anurag Basu's lyrical, poetic anthology 'Ludo'. A story of chaos, of finding love, of finding happiness as life takes its unpredictable course much like a game of dice, 'Ludo' warms you up with its stunning frames, heartwarming performances and its little details.

At the core of the story is Sattu Bhai, a gangster (Pankaj Tripathi) who also serves as the common thread in the four stories. There's a leaked sex tape that an estranged couple must take care of, a desperate wife takes the help of her childhood friend and admirer to get her husband out of the jail who has been wrongly implicated, two uncanny people- united by circumstances and fate are on the run with two big bags full of cash and an ex henchman finds himself in the company of a six-year-old who gives him life lessons that help him find closure.

Much like his previous films, Basu makes 'Ludo' a visually rich experience. Each of the scenes is framed stunningly, with the filmmaker serving as the cinematographer as well as the writer of the film. As a result, Basu implements exactly how he may have envisioned each of the scenes. The characters and their story graph are based on the colours of a Ludo board game. Green is for envy, red is for anger, blue is used for bullying and yellow for happiness. He demarcates the characters and their storyline accordingly- thereby making the film look like a rich palette of colours. Of course, when it comes to Basu, he pays dollops of tribute to filmmakers from the world over. In 'Ludo' there were scenes that looked like an ode to Wong Kar Wai's 'In The Mood For Love' and some of the chase sequences were similar to Charlie Chaplin's style and some to Jacky Chan's. And while many would argue that Basu unnecessary lifts ideas, I feel his tributes are very well incorporated into the plot of a film.

'Ludo' has a stellar star cast and every actor performs their part well. There is not a single false note. Pankaj Tripathi once again proves his range as the witty, ruthless gangster who kills and romances with equal nonchalance. It's always a delight to watch Tripathi who doesn't just deliver the best lines but also emotes through his eyes and expressions. There's, of course, Rajkummar Rao who, once again proves that given a good script, he can prove his mettle at comedy. Rao plays a lovelorn Aaloo, who willingly lets hid childhood crush Pinky (Sana Fatima Sheikh) govern his life. He can do anything for her- give up his life savings, rescue her husband from the jail and even get rid of a dead body. Channelising his inner Mithun, Rao's Aalu is a delight to watch - particularly because of how the actor plays him effortlessly.

Perhaps the most endearing track of the lot is the one featuring Abhishek Bachchan and a little girl called Inayat Verma. Bachchan plays Bittu- a once dreaded criminal - who now after serving 6 years jail term- pines for his daughter and estranged wife ( Asha Negi). Circumstances lead him to the Inayat's character- a seven-year-old who is too smart for her age and who herself pines for the attention of her busy parents. Some of the most heartwarming scenes of the film feature these two. The child is talkative while the man is brooding and the two form an uncanny bond of friendship.

A word on how the women of the anthology are written-Basu makes them unapologetic in his film. One knows how to manipulate the man who has loved her all her life, one openly seeks a rich man to settle down as a trophy wife, one is calculative, smart and foresees a better future with a man she has just met. The women in 'Ludo' may not always be speaking out- but are strong individuals who know what they want in life and how to get it.

Since it is an anthology, the filmmaker takes leisurely time to establish each of the plots. A lot is happening on screen and the filmmaker gives a detailed introduction of each track. As a result, the film appears to be long. With multiple chase sequence and several intertwining of plots, it can become a task to keep track of each of the stories. It is certainly a bit chaotic but the flaw is salvaged because of the detailed screenplay which most often leaves you smiling.

Anurag Basu and Pritam have in the last decade made some memorable music together. 'Ludo' does not have as many songs as Basu's last screen outing 'Jagga Jasoos'but even then they are beautiful and leave the last impression. If 'Aabaad Barbaad' is about unrequited love, in 'Meri Tum Ho' love takes ownership. The songs are so picturesque - you want to keep watching them over and over again.

A lot of things may not make sense in 'Ludo'. There is chaos almost at all times, and much like the police in the film, you may be a little frazzled with what's happening on screen. But much like Basu (who also serves as the narrator) himself- you need to sit back and enjoy the chaos on screen. Everyone is chasing something- love, money, happiness - which you may relate to.

Anthologies are always elaborate, 'Ludo' is no different but its actors, the music and its overall message make this one a winner.

'Ludo' is streaming on Netflix.