Lakadbaggha actor Anshuman Jha on making films that can 'start a conversation' if not change society

Actors Anshuman Jha and Ridhi Dogra are gearing up for the world digital premiere of their 2023 release Lakadbaggha which tells the story of an animal vigilante who is out on a mission to educate people about the welfare of animals, dogs to be specific. Calling it a love letter to dogs, the film is about giving voice to the voiceless. Now that the film is set for its European premiere at the Indisches Film Festival Stuttgart in Germany, WION got talking to the lead actor of the film, Anshuman Jha.

Based on a story that takes place in the city of Kolkata in India, Anshuman spoke about the inspiration behind the film’s plot. He said, “The core idea is from a real incident in Kolkata where dog meat was served in biryani. The illegal animal trade angle is inspired by real events too in the film. So it throws light on what's going on around us. The film throws light on our ignorance in some ways and instills the belief that being ordinary is a superpower. All it takes is the right intent and the will to act on it. It will leave you on a positive high.”

“Cinema can't change society but it can start conversations,” said Anshuman as he emphasised why such features are important and what they can do in the long run.

With the makers ready to explore an animal vigilante universe that will have similar films under its fold, Anshuman is happy that Lakadbaggha will start the right dialogues and it will mark the birth of an animal lover vigilante world. “We don't have vigilantes in the real world, I wish we did. The film is therefore the perfect blend of fact and fiction. High-concept content with a mass appeal. It's a genre film with a heavy dose of action and animals. A combo most commercial audiences enjoy.”

Watch the trailer of Lakadbaggha here: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshuman Jha (@theanshumanjha) × The actor who takes it upon himself to sensitise people towards such an important topic through the film also revealed that the film has a great crew backing it. “It has been shot by the French great Jean-Marc(AFC) with music by Belgian Maestro Simon Fransquet which will appeal to the aesthetically- inclined.”

Calling it a “film for cinema lovers”, Anshuman Jha can’t wait for the world to watch the film on their screens from June 30. It will stream on ZEE5. Lakadbaggha is produced by First Ray Films and directed by Victor Mukherjee. It stars Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra, Paresh Pahuja, and Milind Soman in pivotal roles.

