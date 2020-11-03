Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhanth Chaturvedi to start filming for 'Phone Bhoot'

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhanth Chaturvedi will soon start shooting for their next film in Goa.

The trio will star in ‘Phone Bhoot’.

A source close to the film said in a media report: "While Siddhant has been shooting for Shakun Batra's yet-untitled next in Goa, the remaining cast of Phone Bhoot joined him in the beach state for an elaborate reading session last month. After the initial prep, Katrina headed to the UK to meet her family. Happy with the way the readings panned out, Gurmmeet informed his team that he is ready to roll with the project soon."

Confirming the same, director Gurmeet Singh said, "I am thrilled to start the project. For the moment, I am taking baby steps. Things have been [uncertain] because of the pandemic, but we will get clarity soon."

‘Phone Bhoot’ is a horror-comedy and is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment.

It is scheduled to release in 2021.

