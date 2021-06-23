Kartik Aaryan to star in 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha'

Kartik Aaryan Photograph:( Twitter )
New film announcement on the way featuring Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan
The actor will next star in film titled ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’.
The film is directed by National Award-winning director Sameer Vidwans under Namah Pictures and Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.
Kartik Took to social media to tease the announcement as he wrote: "A story close to my heart #SatyanarayanKiKatha. A special film with special people. #SajidNadiadwala @sameervidwans @shareenmantri @arora.kishor @wardakhannadiadwala @karandontsharma @nadiadwalagrandson @namahpictures #SNKK."
Watch the announcement here:
In a statement, Kartik said, "I have been wanting to work with Sajid sir for some time now, I couldn’t have asked for better collaboration. I’m extremely happy that I am a part of Sajid Sir, Shareen and Kishor’s vision. 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' is a musical love saga that brings together a powerhouse of people who are National award-winning names. It’s also a first for me with Sameer Vidwans sir who has an astute sense of making sensitive topics highly entertaining."
Kartik added, "Honestly, I feel immense pressure and responsibility since I am the only member in this team without a National award."