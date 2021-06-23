Kartik Aaryan to star in 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha'

New film announcement on the way featuring Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan.

The actor will next star in film titled ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’.

The film is directed by National Award-winning director Sameer Vidwans under Namah Pictures and Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Kartik Took to social media to tease the announcement as he wrote: "A story close to my heart #SatyanarayanKiKatha. A special film with special people. #SajidNadiadwala @sameervidwans @shareenmantri @arora.kishor @wardakhannadiadwala @karandontsharma @nadiadwalagrandson @namahpictures #SNKK."

Watch the announcement here:

In a statement, Kartik said, "I have been wanting to work with Sajid sir for some time now, I couldn’t have asked for better collaboration. I’m extremely happy that I am a part of Sajid Sir, Shareen and Kishor’s vision. 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' is a musical love saga that brings together a powerhouse of people who are National award-winning names. It’s also a first for me with Sameer Vidwans sir who has an astute sense of making sensitive topics highly entertaining."

Kartik added, "Honestly, I feel immense pressure and responsibility since I am the only member in this team without a National award."

