Kartik Aaryan debuts as Captain India: First look out

Kartik Aaryan gave a Friday treat to fans as makers released the first look of his upcoming film ‘Captain India’ in which he stars as a pilot.

Hansal Mehta directorial is about India’s successful rescue mission in which Kartik’s character played an important role.

The film is produced by RSVP and Baweja Studios, and will reportedly revisit ‘one of the most successful rescue operations in Indian history’.

In a statement, Kartik Aaryan said, “Captain India is inspiring and thrilling in equal measure and it gives me great pride and honour to be a part of such a historic chapter of our country. I have immense respect for Hansal Sir’s body of work and this was the perfect opportunity to collaborate with him.”

Hansal Mehta added, “Captain India which is inspired by true events will revisit a moment in time where a man goes beyond his own pain and suffering to save thousands. I’m happy to collaborate with Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja on the film and I look forward to working with Kartik.”

