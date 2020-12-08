Kareena Kapoor wishes 'beautiful mother-in-law' Sharmila Tagore on birthday with a stunning pic

It is Bollywood veteran actress Sharmila Tagore’s birthday today and daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor shared a beautiful message for her.

Sharmila Tagore celebrates her 76th birthday today.

Kareena Kapoor wished Sharmila with a stunning picture of the latter. Sharmila can be seen in a white and black picture of hers sporting a winged eyeliner that she famously sported in many of her classic Bollywood films.

Kareena captioned the post: “To one of the most coolest and strongest women I know... happy birthday my beautiful mother-in-law.”

Sharmila’s daughter Soha Ali Khan also shared a birthday post for her mother. She captioned it: "We always managed to spend birthdays together but this year has kept us apart. When we meet and may that be soon, we will celebrate all the moments we have missed and be thankful for all the love we have. Happy birthday Amman! See you soon."

Sharmila Tagore made her debut in films with iconic filmmaker Satyajit Ray in the 1959 Bengali film ‘Apur Sansar’. She then starred in Hindi film ‘Kashmir Ki Kali’. She was married to legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi who died in 2011.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor is married to Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s son Saif Ali Khan. The couple have a son named Taimur and Kareena is expecting her second child.