Kareena Kapoor shares first picture from the sets of Hansal Mehta's next as she begins filming

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media on Thursday to announce that she has commenced shooting for her upcoming film with ace director Hansal Mehta in London. The feature project, which reportedly is a murder mystery, will have Kareena essay the role of a detective.

Co-produced by Ekta Kapoor via Balaji Motion Pictures, the film is one of the most talked-about films for next year as people are excited to see a collaboration between the accomplished actress and the renowned director.

The 42-year-old took to her Instagram Stories and shared a still from the sets. You can see a clapperboard on Kareena's lap that says "Shot No. 9 and Take No. 3". For the caption, she wrote, "Feeling so excited to see my name on the clap... yayyyyy. (sic)"

According to reports, Kareena will return to India for a few days to celebrate Diwali with her family, before taking off again for the film's second schedule. She is accompanied by her younger son Jeh on the work trip. They were papped leaving from Mumbai airport on Sunday.

Last month, Hansal Mehta shared a post on his official Instagram handle to announce his collaboration with Kareena and Ektaa Kapoor.

He captioned the post, "They are incredible women and I`m thrilled to be working with them (and to be in the same frame as them. Looking forward to this journey @kareenakapoorkhan and @ektarkapoor."

Besides the Hansal Mehta film, Kapoor also has filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's murder mystery, based on Keigo Higashino's 2005 bestselling Japanese novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X', in the pipeline. The project also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.