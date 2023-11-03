Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor offer a sneakpeek into Shah Rukh Khan's glam birthday bash

It was a special birthday for Shah Rukh Khan last night as he threw a mega bash for his peers in Bollywood, for the first time since two of his films this year, became the biggest movies of 2023. Both Pathaan and Jawan superseded everyone’s expectations and became massive films of 2023, establishing Shah Rukh Khan as the King of Bollywood once again. These two films came after a long gap of waiting for SRK’s fans as he rejected films and dropped out of many post the failure of Zero.

Shah Rukh Khan turned 58 on November 2, 2023, and he welcomed it in style with his friends and family. The whos who of the industry were invited. While all of Bollywood managed to make a show at the party, we don't have many photos from the event since no paparazzi were allowed at the venue.

Whatever we saw of the night was through celebrities' personal handles. One such actress is Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor who offered a tiny glimpse into the party. The sisters took to Instagram to share pictures of their looks for the evening. Kareena looked stunning in a white satin, off-shoulder dress. Karisma opted for a shimmery green dress covered with sequins.

Karisma shared pictures of her look and wrote, “All set to dance the night away.” Kareena shared a picture with all the girls and wrote, “Celebrating cinema… the Badshah himself and my dear Pooja.” Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani also celebrated her birthday on the same day.

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh Khan greeted hundreds of fans who had gathered outside his house Mannat in Mumbai. He also took to social media and shared his gratitude for all the love. He wrote, "It's unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning...on the screen & off it."