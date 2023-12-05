Karan Johar says he'll invite Shah Rukh Khan on Koffee With Karan 'when the time is right'

Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar confirmed on Monday that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan would not be gracing the current season of the widely popular celebrity chat show, Koffee with Karan Season 8. Despite Shah Rukh's longstanding presence as a regular guest on the show in previous seasons, his absence has been notable in recent editions.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Karan expressed respect for Shah Rukh Khan's decision, stating, "If there is any megastar who has earned his right to speak when he needs to, it is Shah Rukh Khan."

Karan acknowledged his close bond with Shah Rukh and his hesitation in putting his friend in a position where refusal might be difficult. "I can ask him and request him and he has never said no to me. So, I never asked because I knew he didn’t want to be in that situation of dilemma, where he had to say no to me. I pick and choose what I ask for," the filmmaker disclosed.

The director-producer shared his anticipation for the suitable moment to extend an invitation to Shah Rukh, affirming his confidence in the superstar's exceptional interview skills. "When the right time is there, I will ask him. I know when he has to want to speak, he will. When he does, it’ll be extraordinary because no one gives interviews better than Shah Rukh Khan. Nobody speaks better than him," Karan remarked.

He further shed light on their regular interactions, mentioning, "I don’t miss him that way, because I have 'Koffee with Karan' with him every night."

Shah Rukh, known for his selective media engagements, has refrained from full-fledged interviews over the past four years, except for promotional events and interactions on social media platforms.