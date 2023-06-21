Karan Johar honoured by the UK Parliament for his contribution to cinema

As Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar completed 25 years in the film industry on Tuesday, he was honoured by the British Parliament for his contribution to the global entertainment industry. Baroness Verma of Leicester hosted an event in London where Johar was honoured in the presence of other members of the British Parliament and other celebrities including Lord Desai, Baroness Uddin and Rt Hon Tanmanjeet Singh Deshi among others. Johar took to Instagram to share the images of the event and penned a note alongside.



"Today has been SUCH A SPECIAL day! I am fortunate and deeply grateful to be honoured at the British House of Parliament, in London by the esteemed Baroness Verma of Leicester. We celebrated my 25th year as a filmmaker in the film industry and I launched the teaser for #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani too! It’s one of those days where I pinch myself and realise that dreams do come true. Thank you everyone for the unabashed love you have shown me in my journey. And I promise you, there is more to come! @ukparliament," wrote Johar.

Johar's next directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be releasing on 28 July. The film's teaser was unveiled on Tuesday on social media to mark Karan's milestone. It stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead along with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.



Several of Johar's films have been shot in the UK and the director has a unique bond with the country. His films Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil have been shot in the UK.