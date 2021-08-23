Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Thalaivi' to release on this date in September

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Jayalalithaa biopic 'Thalaivii' is finally releasing on the big screen very soon.



After being pushed due to the second coronavirus wave, the makers on Monday shared a new poster of the film, announced that 'Thalaivii' will hit theatres on September 10 this year.

Sharing the date, Kangana wrote, "The story of this iconic personality deserves to be witnessed only on the big screen! Pave way, for #Thalaivii as she is all set to make a superstar entry into the world of cinema, yet again, a place where she has always belonged! Thalaivii IN CINEMAS near you on 10th September! #ThalaiviiOnTheBigScreen #ThalaiviiInTheatres."

Earlier, the movie was slated to hit the big screens on April 23 this year but was postponed in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The film revolves around the life and rise to power of Jayalalithaa who ruled the hearts of people as she became the Chief Minister of Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Known fondly as Amma by the people of Tamil Nadu, Kangana aces her act like the demure girl who started her career with acting in films and then became a force in the male-dominated political world.



Helmed by A. L. Vijay, `Thalaivi` is an upcoming Indian multilingual Indian biographical film that will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.` Thalaivi` is written by `Baahubali` and `Manikarnika` writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and `The Dirty Picture` and `Once Upon a Time in Mumbai` writer Rajat Arora.

The film is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh under their respective banners Vibri Media, Karma Media and Entertainment in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films.