'KGF' Chapter 2 release delayed! Yash starrer to hit theatres next year on this date

One of the most anticipated movies of the year, 'KGF Chapter 2' has got a new release date and fans will have to wait a bit longer.



Kannada actor Yash has unveiled the new date. The movie will release next year in theatres on April 14.



Sharing the new poster, Yash took to Twitter and wrote, “The uncertainties of today will only delay our resolve, but the eventuality is as promised.We will be out in theaters on april 14th 2022. #KGF2onApr14 @prashanth_neel @hombalefilms @VKiragandur @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @SrinidhiShetty7.”

The movie was earlier scheduled to release on the big screen on 16 July 2021 but was postponed due to covid second wave.



The movie has been written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kirgandur. It stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, who will be seen as the villain Adheer and Srinidhi Shetty is playing the lead female role while Prakash Raj and Raveena Tandon are also playing a pivotal role in the movie.



The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. 'K.G.F. Chapter 1', which was released in 2018, had won two National Awards in 2019 for Best Action and Best Special Effects.