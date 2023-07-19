Jawan: Meet the choreographer of 'Beqarar Karke' track featuring Shah Rukh Khan 

Jawan prevue, which was released last week, created quite a stir on the internet. Directed by Atlee, Jawan promises to present Shah Rukh Khan in a completely different avatar. While the Jawan prevue gained a lot of attention, a sequence featuring a bald Shah Rukh Khan dancing to classic song 'Beqarar Karke' inside a metro at the end got everyone talking.



Turns out the steps were choreographed by Khan himself. The sequence captures the menacing energy of his character in the most brilliant way, adding an intriguing layer to the scene.



According to a source close to the film, the sequence was SRK's idea. "It was Shah Rukh Khan himself who conceived the idea of introducing dance steps in this particular sequence with 'Beqarar Karke' playing in the background. He took it upon himself to choreograph the steps, which completely transformed the scene and made it much more captivating," said the source.

Watch the Jawan prevue here:





The improvised dance moves devised by Shah Rukh Khan have become a favourite among audiences already, with the steps going viral on social media and have even generated memes across the internet.



Jawan prevue was action-packed and has pushed the anticipation for the film to the next level, captivating audiences with its grand scale and promising an extraordinary cinematic experience. Bringing together a perfect blend of action and emotion, the Jawan prevue showcases stunning visuals and an unparalleled scale bound to leave viewers wanting more. Every frame is attention-grabbing and offers a glimpse into the world of Jawan.

This is SRK's first collaboration with Atlee and marks the debut of Nayanthara in Bollywood. The film also features Vijay Sethupathi, Priya Mani and Riddhi Dogra. Deepika Padukone has a cameo appearance in the film.

