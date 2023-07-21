It's a boy! Arjun Rampal, girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcome second child together

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades have welcomed their second child, a baby boy. The duo is also parents to their four-year-old son, Arik. Rampal shared the good news on Friday morning. Gabriella gave birth to her second child on Thursday, (July 20th).

Sharing a picture of a baby towel that reads "Hello World", Arjun wrote, "My family and I are blessed with a beautiful baby boy today. Mother and son are both doing well. Thank you to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses. We are over the moon. Thank you for all your love and support. #helloworld #20.07.2023."

Soon after the couple shared the news, congratulatory messages started pouring in.

Kangana Ranaut wrote, ''Congratulations ♥️♥️.''

Actor Bobby Deol wrote, "Congratulations dude 🤗"

Celebrity hairstylist Hakim Alim wrote, "Many many congratulations my brother ❤️."

In April this year, Rampal and his girlfriend, Gabriella, announced that they were expecting their second child. Back then, Gabriella shared stunning photos from her maternity shoot.

In the pictures, she can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

Arjun and Gabriella have been dating for years now. Arjun was previously married to former Miss India Mehr Jesia. The former couple shares two daughters, Maahika and Myra. The couple separated in 2018 after 20 years of marriage. Gabriella is a South African model, actress, and fashion designer. She has acted in the Bollywood film Sonali Cable.

