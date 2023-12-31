LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Is this a goodbye for just this season? Big B's tearful speech on KBC 15 leaves internet confused

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Pragati AwasthiUpdated: Dec 31, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
main img

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The makers have yet to clarify the confusion. The final segment of the show will feature special guests, including Avinash Bharti, Vidya Balan, Sharmila Tagore, and Sara Ali Khan.
 

On Friday, Amitabh Bachchan wrapped up another exciting season of the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. On the final episode of the show, Big B became a little emotional as he gave the final speech of the season. However, seeing the legendary star in tears, many thought that he was taking a retirement from the show, ending his decades-long journey as the host of the longest-running quiz shows in India.

The teaser of the final episode shows a montage of some of the iconic moments of Big B from season 15, before we see the legendary actor becoming teary-eyed as he gives the final speech. Soon after the video was released, netizens thought that Bachchan was bidding a final adieu to the show as the host.

In the video, Bachchan says in Hindi, “Devi aur sajjano, ab hum jaa rahe aur kal se yeh manch ab nahi sajega. Apno se yeh keh pana ki kal se hum yahan nahi aa payenge, na kehne ki himmat hoti aur na kehne ka mann hota hai (Ladies and gentlemen, it's time to go and from tomorrow, things would not be the same, it's always difficult to say that from tomorrow, I will not be here.'').

In the last, the actor gets teary-eyed as he says in his signature style, “Main Amitabh Bachchan iss daur ke liye, iss manch se akhri baar kehne jaa raha hu, Shubraatri (For the last time I, Amitabh Bachchan is waving goodbye to all of bidding you from this stage. Goodnight)."

The video left everyone confused and surprised at the same time. Soon after watching the sentimental video, netizens thought that the actor was taking a retirement from the show. 

A fan wrote, “Amit Sir is (an) example of sheer dedication and passion at such an age.”

×

“It’s an end of an era! Thank you @amitabhbachchan sir for your dedication towards this show. My grandfather who’s no more loved KBC. My grandma tunes in to KBC every night. The show has entertained and taught us many things. Wishing you good health and happiness sir!” another fan wrote. 

×

However, other netizens were quick to question whether he was waving goodbye to the season or the show. “Is this a goodbye for just this season or from the platform of #KaunBanegaCrorepati itself? He looks very emotional and doesn’t feel like an end only to a season.”

×
×
×

The makers have yet to clarify the confusion. The final segment of the show will feature special guests, including Avinash Bharti, Vidya Balan, Sharmila Tagore, and Sara Ali Khan.

×
×
author

Pragati Awasthi

With over three years of experience, Pragati Awasthi specialises in everything related to the showbiz world. 

RELATED

'Country rejoiced with joy': PM Modi praises RRR and Elephant Whisperers' Oscar win in Mann Ki Baat

British Sikh medic knighted in King’s New Year honours

Full Monty star Tom Wilkinson dies aged 75