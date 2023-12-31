Is this a goodbye for just this season? Big B's tearful speech on KBC 15 leaves internet confused

On Friday, Amitabh Bachchan wrapped up another exciting season of the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. On the final episode of the show, Big B became a little emotional as he gave the final speech of the season. However, seeing the legendary star in tears, many thought that he was taking a retirement from the show, ending his decades-long journey as the host of the longest-running quiz shows in India. The teaser of the final episode shows a montage of some of the iconic moments of Big B from season 15, before we see the legendary actor becoming teary-eyed as he gives the final speech. Soon after the video was released, netizens thought that Bachchan was bidding a final adieu to the show as the host. In the video, Bachchan says in Hindi, “Devi aur sajjano, ab hum jaa rahe aur kal se yeh manch ab nahi sajega. Apno se yeh keh pana ki kal se hum yahan nahi aa payenge, na kehne ki himmat hoti aur na kehne ka mann hota hai (Ladies and gentlemen, it's time to go and from tomorrow, things would not be the same, it's always difficult to say that from tomorrow, I will not be here.'').

In the last, the actor gets teary-eyed as he says in his signature style, “Main Amitabh Bachchan iss daur ke liye, iss manch se akhri baar kehne jaa raha hu, Shubraatri (For the last time I, Amitabh Bachchan is waving goodbye to all of bidding you from this stage. Goodnight)."



The video left everyone confused and surprised at the same time. Soon after watching the sentimental video, netizens thought that the actor was taking a retirement from the show.



A fan wrote, “Amit Sir is (an) example of sheer dedication and passion at such an age.”

Is this a goodbye for just this season or from the platform of #KaunBanegaCrorepati itself? He looks very emotional and doesn’t feel like an end only to a season 😔



pic.twitter.com/30wDrdmvDX — Anuradha Gupta (@AajKiRadha) December 30, 2023 ×

“It’s an end of an era! Thank you @amitabhbachchan sir for your dedication towards this show. My grandfather who’s no more loved KBC. My grandma tunes in to KBC every night. The show has entertained and taught us many things. Wishing you good health and happiness sir!” another fan wrote.

However, other netizens were quick to question whether he was waving goodbye to the season or the show. “Is this a goodbye for just this season or from the platform of #KaunBanegaCrorepati itself? He looks very emotional and doesn’t feel like an end only to a season.”

MEGASTAR : Shri @SrBachchan ji Retires From Kaun Banega Karodpati 🥺🥲 and it's Really Heartbreaking For Us Fans .



What a man & what a journey 🙏#AmitabhBachchan #KaunBanegaCrorepati pic.twitter.com/o6fEL02pTp — нσмє ℓαи∂єяツ (@HomelanderOfcl) December 30, 2023 ×

This left people of my generation in tears.😔

From watching this show with my beloved late grandpa as a kid, answering questions before the contestant did, to many more memories,I have too many souvenirs attached to this show.@SrBachchan🙏❤️#KaunBanegaCrorepati #AmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/uHed5XNLln — ⚯͛⚛☯ (@coffeeovertea_) December 31, 2023 ×

#AmitabhBachchan bids adieu to #KBC



AB's first TV stint

DYK - He did his ground work on each contestant's background before entering sets. The way he connected with common man...

Despite health issues, KBC shone only under his charisma



Thanks for the memories, AB. I'm crying 🙏… pic.twitter.com/J9gGwCKCgS — Mimansa Shekhar (@mimansashekhar) December 30, 2023 ×

The makers have yet to clarify the confusion. The final segment of the show will feature special guests, including Avinash Bharti, Vidya Balan, Sharmila Tagore, and Sara Ali Khan.

#KaunBanegaCrorepati became pan india because of the OG megastar #AmitabhBachchan



Sir, we will miss you. You made television cool and reality shows respectable 🙏pic.twitter.com/u3GVXwbU33 — Nitesh Naveen (@NiteshNaveenAus) December 30, 2023 ×