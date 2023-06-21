International Yoga Day: Bollywood fitness queens Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty share asana videos

In recent decades, yoga has transcended geographical boundaries and become a worldwide phenomenon. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, celebrated annually on June 21, people from every corner of the globe come together to embrace the ancient practice that nourishes both the body and the mind. Many Indian celebrities also joined the celebrations and shared pictures and videos of themselves doing various asanas, a physical posture or position practiced in yoga. Yoga asanas involve various movements, stretches, and positions that aim to promote strength, flexibility, balance, and relaxation. Among the celebrities were Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty, the fitness queens of Bollywood.

Malaika Arora

To commemorate the occasion, Malaika Arora shared a video, showcasing her dedicated practice of yoga in diverse settings. From serene parks to the comfort of her studio and the solace of her own home, Malaika moves through various yoga postures. "This is my point of view. What is yours? Happy International Day of Yoga!”," she wrote.

Shilpa Shetty

Shetty delighted her fans by sharing a video where she showcased a series of Yoga asanas against a stunning backdrop of the ocean. Accompanying the video, Shilpa penned the caption, emphasising the power of a smile in spreading happiness. She said that true happiness stems from within and encouraged her followers to embrace Yoga as a part of their lives for a sound mind, body, and soul. "A spark of a smile can spread the fire of happiness around us. But to be able to do so, one needs to be happy within… Make Yoga a part of your lives too, for a healthy mind, body, and soul. As they say, a healthy person is a happy person Wishing everyone a Happy & Healthy Yoga Day. Atmanamaste,” she wrote.

What, exactly, is yoga?

Yoga is a practice that originated in ancient India and has been passed down through generations. Apart from physical postures (asanas), it also encompasses breathing exercises (pranayama), meditation, and ethical principles aimed at promoting overall well-being and spiritual growth. Yoga is also a philosophy that encourages ethical principles and a mindful lifestyle. It focusses on values such as truthfulness, non-violence, contentment, self-discipline, and selfless service.