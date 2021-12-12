Inside Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's super-filmy wedding festivities

Another day another set of pictures of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding festivities.



After sharing breathtaking pictures from their Haldi ceremony, the couple has taken the internet by storm yet again.



On Sunday, the couple shared some fun-filled pictures from their Mehendi-sangeet ceremony. The couple got married in a grand wedding today (December 9) at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. After the wedding, the actor took her Instagram to share a series of candid pictures from the ceremony.

In the new picture, the much-in-love couple can be seen beaming with happiness with their family member and friends.

Taking to her Instagram account, Katrina and Vicky shared a series of snaps with the same caption. They wrote, ''Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar.''

In the pictures, Katrina and Vicky are looking extremely happy as they two dance together. In another one, she is seen grooving with Vicky's father Sham Kaushal, adorable!

In one picture, Vicky is sitting on his one knee while pointing out Katrina with flowers.

In the images, Katrina is looking drop-dead gorgeous in Sabyasachi colourful lehenga. She accessorised her traditional look with a heavy necklace and matching maang tika. Meanwhile, Vicky looked handsome in a green kurta.



Previously, Vicky and Katrina have dropped their wedding and Haldi photos.



Take a look: