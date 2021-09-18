Indian hit series ‘Little Things’ finale season to drop on Netflix on October 15

Indian hit romcom series 'Little Things' will be back on October 15 on video-streaming giant Netflix. But, sadly, for the last time.



It's true that Dhruv and Kavya will be back, bringing the cutest, coziest and most heartwarming moments of their relationship for their ardent fans to see, Netflix India has confirmed through their social media handles.

Also read: Amy Adams shares new details about 'Enchanted' sequel

They wrote on Twitter, "We laughed with them, cried with them, and now it’s almost time to bid them farewell. Join us for the final season of #LittleThings, streaming 15th October. #DiceLittleThings @DiceMediaIndia @ashwinsuresh @mipalkar #DhruvSehgal."

Talking about 'Little Things', director duo Ruchir Arun and Pranjal Dua released a statement, saying, “The journey of Dhruv and Kavya has been such an adorable, enriching experience. We have seen them do it all, from living together to long distance, they have showcased the most relatable side of young love to us. It is a bittersweet feeling, the finale - it was a rollercoaster of emotions shooting it. Dhruv-Kavya are growing up, their love is more mature and they are making way for more adventures, more ups and downs. Mithila and Dhruv have done a great job. As the final season of Little Things releases on Netflix, we really wish to leave the audiences with a smile on their face as we begin to say goodbye.”

Also read: Conan O'Brien says former NBC executive tried to ban Norm Macdonald from his late-night show



'Little Things S4' is releasing on Netflix on October 15.