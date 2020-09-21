In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates 'Fabulous at 40' birthday with family

To-be-mommy, Kareena Kapoor Khan turned 40 today on September 21.

The actor celebrated her special day with her favourite people. Kareena kept it simple on her birthday and chose to wear an Anita Dongre kaftan.



Karishma Kapoor shared happy pictures from the bash, where all the family members including her father Randhir and Babita Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan are happily posing.



What will catch your attention is Bebo's birthday cake though which has a caricature of the Kareena dressed in her lockdown's favourite outfit aka kaftan. The text on the cake read, "Fabulous at 40."



Check out the pictures here:

Ahead of her birthday, Kareena Kapoor shared a stunning picture of herself and wrote: "As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey big 40, make it big."

Kareena big sister wished her birthday with a throwback picture, ''Will continue to protect you always. Happy 40th birthday to my lifeline ! Love you the most 👭 #birthdaygirl #happybirthday #fabulousat40 #sistersquad #bestsisterever'', she captioned the post.

Kareena and Saif recently announced that they are expecting their second baby.