In pics: Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter spark dating rumours as they vacation together in Maldives

It’s the last day of this year, 2020 and celebrities around the world have already left for their respective holiday places to welcome the new year. Among many who were seen leaving the country earlier this week were young actors Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter.

The two have now reached Maldives as they posted videos and pictures from their luxury resort nestled on the waters. The water mansions look exotic as the two dropped their winter wear (it’s cold in India) and switched to beach wear.

Ananya Panday looked cute in a bikini as she posted photos from her water resort. In one, she poses with a burger while winking at the camera. We are guessing Ishaan was the camera person for this photograph. Meanwhile, Ishaan also posed for the cameras as he wore swimming goggles. The two will surely give you major FOMO as they welcome the new year in a beautiful water island.





Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter are said to have come close while shooting for their film ‘Khaali Peeli’. It was released on an OTT platform a few months ago.

Ananya will next be seen with Vijay Deverakonda and Ishaan will be seen with Katrina Kaif in ‘Phone Bhoot’.