Neena Gupta will next be seen in Hindi Vindi, a film which takes a look at how migrants face language barriers in a different country. The film is set in Australia. It marks the Bollywood debut of Australian music icon Guy Sebastian.

The film is set to premiere in cinemas on February 27, 2025 through The Backlot Films.

Hindi Vindi plot

Hindi Vindi will explore themes of identity, family, and the universal language of music. It tells the story of Kabir, a teenage musician on a journey of self-discovery as he races against time to create a song in a language he doesn't speak.

The film's synopsis reads: "Kabir, a 17-year-old teenage boy, is conflicted about his cultural identity and struggles with a language barrier when his Indian grandmother comes to live with him in Sydney. The relationship between the two is strained, but they bond over music. When grandma suffers a cardiac arrest, Kabir sets out on a mission to learn Hindi and wants to surprise her with a Hindi rap song at an inter-college festival. This experience transforms Kabir, instilling in him a deep appreciation for language and cultural connection. After 2 years, Kabir is a global icon and a renowned musician who promotes language and culture through music and performs Hindi rap at an international music festival in Mumbai to honour his grandmother."

The film’s music is set to be a defining feature of the movie, blending a mix of contemporary and classical tunes to create a rich auditory experience. Javed-Mohsin, and Guy Sebastian himself, have composed soundtracks that reflect the emotions and themes central to the story.

Watch Hindi Vindi teaser trailer here:

The film is created by 24Six Films in association with Sydney based Executive Production Company Drishya Sharma Productions.

Hindi Vindi was shot on location across Sydney, Australia and is directed by Ali Sayed and written by Jay Sharma with Sayed.

