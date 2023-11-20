Govinda and David Dhawan reunited: Here's what happened between B-town's most iconic director-actor duo

Govinda and David Dhawan are keeping everything behind for good. The famous actor and director duo have given a bunch of hits together in the 90s, such as Hero No 1, Coolie No 1, Raja Babu, Bade Miyaan Chhote Miyaan and others.

After years of collaboration, Govinda and David had a fallout over the casting of Rishi Kapoor in the 2013 movie Chashme Buddoor. However, now the actor has confirmed his patch-up with the director after years of feuding.



Govinda and David recently attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party. After this, the Partner actor shared a picture with David on his Instagram.

However, now the actor has confirmed that everything is fine between them. Speaking to the Bombay Times, he said, "I am glad people still feel that we should work together. Yeh unka pyaar hai. (This is there love) our patch-up had already happened. This was our second meeting. It was a Diwali bash where we ate good food and had a great time. We don’t believe in raking up the past. Why mull over it? That’s not necessary. Let bygones be bygones. Filmy talk wasn’t a priority, but when that happened, we only spoke about the happy memories and those were plenty."



Talking further, Govinda has also talked about attending an industry party after 19–20 years and why he distanced himself from Bollywood parties.







“I stepped out for an industry party after 19-20 years because it was an industry party and not a group party. Ramesh Taurani is a good person. Over the years, Bollywood parties have become these group parties, and if you don’t belong to a certain group (camp), you aren’t invited. If you are not seen at these parties, it is assumed that you aren’t social, which is wrong. I am not anti-social at all, and I don’t believe in groups. Back then, people used to say Govinda, Shakti Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and David Dhawan are a group. I didn’t agree with that either. We are all artistes who worked together,” he said.



What happened between Govinda and David?