Gods of Gourmet delves into the idea of India as a 'world-class destination for fine dining'

A documentary series that delves into India’s most prestigious fine-dining restaurants, Gods of Gourmet will release on Disney+ Hotstar. Produced by AIL India, this nine-episode gastronomic journey is poised to redefine the narrative around the nation's culinary landscape.

In a country renowned for its diverse culinary traditions, Gods of Gourmet goes beyond the ordinary and takes viewers on a journey that explores the extraordinary. From the sumptuous royal kitchens of Rajasthan to the vibrant flavours of Gujarat, from the mountains of Thailand to the Andean hills of Peru, the show promises to unveil the grandeur and variety in India’s fine dining landscape, rarely seen before in the world.

With a focus on opulence, innovation, and the relentless pursuit of culinary perfection, Gods of Gourmet celebrates the visionary chefs who have transformed dining into an art form. Each episode reveals the secrets behind the dishes, the inspirations behind the flavours, and the dedication that has earned these restaurants their exalted status.

"India's culinary scene is a fantastic marriage of flavors from different corners of the world, and Gods of Gourmet is our tribute to the culinary artists behind it," said Sayantani Chakrabarty, the show's creator and the co-founder of AIL India.

"We aim to showcase India as a global fine-dining destination,We aim not just a place to gorge on street food. This series is a feast for the senses, a journey through India's most exquisite fine-dining destinations.”

The show features an illustrious lineup of restaurants, including Tiamo from Conrad Bangalore, Koishii from The St. Regis Mumbai, Al Di La from Conrad Pune, Riwaz from The Ritz-Carlton Bangalore, The Flying Elephant from Park Hyatt Chennai, Sarvatt from Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad, Thai Soul from Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty, Toya from The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas and Shrot from Hyatt Regency Mansarovar Jaipur.

Watch trailer of Gods of Gourmet here:

Gods of Gourmet will stream on Disney + Hotstar from October 28, 2023.

