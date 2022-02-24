Farhan Akhtar's pics with daughters Akira and Shakya at wedding are everything!

Farhan Akhtar tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Shibani Dandekar as they took over social media with posts of their intimate, dreamy wedding. The couple looked uber cool and classy as they opted for stylish and contemporary wedding attires and floored one and all with their eccentric style.

From guests to theme, attire and overall mood in general, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding is one for those who like to keep things minimal, intimate and fuss-free.

Among the guests that stood out were Farhan Akhtar’s teen daughters Akira and Shakya from his previous marriage with celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. Farhan and Adhuna got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2017.

In one of the pictures posted by Farhan, Akira and Shakya can be seen posing with their dad. In another shot, they can be seen dancing their hearts out.

The sister-duo also featured in a family photo posted by the groom as he captioned it: "Friends. Family. Fun times."

Check out some fun photographs from the celebrity wedding here: