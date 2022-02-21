Newlyweds Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar make first appearance post marriage

Farhan Akhtar and his bride Shibani Dandekar made their first appearance as a newly married couple in Mumbai on Monday. Akhtar and Dandekar got married at Khandala, a hill station in Maharashtra on Saturday. It was a private affair with only close friends and family in attendance.



On Monday, as they returned to Mumbai, the duo, posed for their first official photos as husband and wife. Not just that, they also distributed sweets to the paparazzi along with their staff.



While Shibani looked divine in a pale pink embroidered saree that she accessorised with heavy diamond jewellery, Farhan matched her in a similar coloured silk kurta and jacket. The duo reportedly registered their marriage in Mumbai on Monday.



Earlier today, Shibani had even shared an Instagram Story captioned "Let's go." It showed her having her hair and makeup done. Farhan and Shibani who have been dating for almost three years now tied the knot at Farhan`s family farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members.

The wedding was preceded by a Mehendi in Mumbai.



The daytime wedding was attended by several celebrities including Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker and Ritesh Sidwani. Hrithik Roshan also attended the wedding with his parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan.

On Monday night, Akhtar and Dandekar also hosted a post-wedding bash for their friends at the Mumbai residence.