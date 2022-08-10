Sushmita Sen seen partying with ex Raman Shawl, fans wonder where Lalit Modi is

Sushmita Sen has established a benchmark for how to be cordial and friends with one's ex. Despite the fact that the actress has broken up with model Rohman Shawl, they have both been seen hanging out frequently and spending some fun time together. Rohman and Sen broke up last December after dating for roughly three years but still share a beautiful bond.

The former Miss Universe recently celebrated her mother, Subhra Sen, and her friend Pritam Shikare’s birthday, and Rohman was a part of the celebrations.

In a clip from the birthday party, Sushmita could be seen sitting next to Pritam while having an interaction with the fans. On the other hand, Sen’s daughters Renee Sen and Alisah Sen and other family members can also be spotted in the video. Sushmita in the video can be heard saying, "Nanna's (grandmother) birthday party with all grandchildren and the gang and all friends and people who are well-wishers. So we had to call you and tell you ki hum bhi hain yaha (that we are also there). Give them lots of love, lots of duayye (prayers)." Rohman can also be spotted in the Instagram Live session, having a conversation with Sushmita’s daughters, Renee and Alisah.

Later, the actress dropped a photo on Instagram Stories of herself, Rohman, Renee, and Pritam and captioned it "#aboutlastnight Birthday girl @pritam_shikhare. I love you Maa!!"

Meanwhile, fans were quick to take a jibe in the comment section, pointing at Sushmita’s current boyfriend, Lalit Modi, and wondering where he was. One user said, "Dekh rahe ho Lalitji kaise ex ke saath party kiya jaa raha hai."

"Kon hai yeh log kaha se ate hai asai log," commented another. Many fans came out in her support and stated that fans should not bother with her personal life.

Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi were the newsmakers last month, after Modi shared a slew of photos on social media from their romantic getaway in the Maldives. "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon.. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER (sic)," he wrote.

On the work front, Sushmita is gearing up for the third season of her Disney+ Hotstar hit web series ‘Aarya’, which has been helmed by Ram Madhvani.

