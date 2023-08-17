EXCLUSIVE! Meet Priya Patil, the designer behind Amitabh Bachchan's dapper Kaun Banega Crorepati looks

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is also known for his style. At the age of 80, Big B stays in the headlines for his unique sense of fashion. Bachchan has been in the industry for more than five decades now and has proven that no one can ace him when it comes to acting, style or charisma. While his talent as an actor is well- known, not much is discussed about his dapper style. Big B can pull off any look with ease.

The superstar is back as a host in the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the Indian adaptation of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Every year, Bachchan's KBC style file garners a lot of attention, whether it's his three-piece suit, neon sneakers with a formal suit, or a bright red jacket. And this year, the veteran's fashion game will be a notch higher with the new theme, Badlaav, or change, for sure!

In an exclusive chat with WION, stylist Priya Patil, who is behind Bachchan's show-stopping outfits for the game show for years now, spilled the beans on Big B's elegant looks, the new additions to his KBC wardrobe this year and more.

Read the excerpts from our chat below:

Q: What is it like to work with the biggest star in India?

A: It's overwhelming from A to Z. From beginning to end, Sir (Amitabh Bachchan) is larger than life, he's a legend. It's every designer's wish that they design for Mr Bachchan, and I have been able to do that for so many years. I have never taken it lightly, never taken it for granted. It's always just a pleasure.

Q: Styling a megastar comes with huge responsibilities. So, can you please elaborate?

A: Yes, because the show is a family show, It’s a dream come true show for every layman. Like your dreams, impossible things become possible. A person comes and sits there, he may not have anything in his pocket, but the next day he becomes a millionaire and has everything. So, It's an overwhelming show, and I think bringing that sort of seriousness to the show is also important. The costume should represent it at some point, so that's what I always try to do, keep it formal, three-piece suits, the bandhgala (close neck). You know, and also comfort because Sir (Amitabh Bachchan) sits in the chair for so long, for so many hours, constantly shooting. So comfort has always been a higher priority for me.

Q: Does Amitabh Bachchan give feedback? What is the typical process when you have to style him for an episode?

A: I'm always giving the theme first, like last year, we were celebrating 75 years of Independence. This year it is Badlaav, so I think sometimes Badlaav doesn't have to be drastic, it can be like the smaller things, so Badlaav can come. When I design things, they're always presented first to the channel, then to production. I hear their suggestions as well, of course, and then it's taken to sir (Amitabh Bachchan) also, and he also has his suggestions, and it puts it all together and then see what works for the show.

Q: So what's the particular style change we are going to see in this season?

A: This season... I'm playing with a lot of colours play... so you see like a black, you know, wine put together like a wine-based coat with black, you'll see like a blue with orange, black with white and black checks inside. So, I'm doing a lot of contrast, which you've not seen before. I'm also doing something new on a Jodhpuri. I have a stole that is sort of like a scarf that goes around the neck which is held together by a coach on the Jodhpuri and on a three-piece suit. I have worked with tuxedos with tassels I'm gonna add on the short colours I have, like small piping that I run a small detailing, and then of course, the lapel pins and all of those things. Also, I have some pastels that I'm working with this season.

Q: You have worked with Amitabh Bachchan for so many years, so any special moment you will cherish and want to share?

A: My first experience was that when I was a show stylist, somebody else was designing him, but I was styling the show. We were first meeting him (Amitabh) to talk about the look and everything and I left my phone behind in his vanity, and then I went back on the set and Sir comes to the set and he's like who's Priya? and then he looks at me and says Priya, you left your keys at home, your mom called. And I was just like, what is going on, how does he know what he said. I have saved my mom's name as ' my darling mom'. So, he saw it and he said, 'I picked it up. I had to pick it up because it was, you know, saved as my darling mom, and so you left your keys at home'. And I was waiting for my trial everything to get done with sir as I wanted to call up my mother, and I remember calling her up, and I said Mom, and she said Oh ,Priya did you get the message? I was like yeah but you know from whom? And she's like ... "yeah, a crew member answered the phone, and I told, her, because sir didn't reveal his identity. He said, 'I will give her the message'. I said, 'Mom, it was not a crew member, it was Amitabh Bachchan Ji'.... And she was just shocked, and then she called up my whole family, extended family .... so it's become such a funny story in our family and everybody and my mom laughs about it, and you know, It's funny that that was my first interaction with sir.

Q: If I ask you about Amitabh Bachchan's style file, what do you think he prefers, like wearing a 3-piece suit, a formal or traditional look, or going with a casual look?

A: I think he carries off everything. I love Sir in hoodies, personally, all of these fresh and fun things that he is constantly wearing. I think, and then, like I said, he is such a style icon. He doesn't make it look boring. With Sir, it is like, he makes everything look fresh and like you're seeing it for the first time when someone is wearing it. You know the three-piece suit is so classic on him. I think yes, I can define it, like classic elegance with him, and yet he keeps everything fun and fresh. So, I love Sir personally in the three-piece suit and bandhgala, but then you know suddenly wearing the hoodies and the fun bumper jackets, and that's a whole different thing, so I like them both.





