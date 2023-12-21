Dunki Twitter review: Netizens are divided over Shah Rukh Khan's latest release

Shah Rukh Khan's third and final release of the year, Dunki, is here. The film that marks the first collaboration between SRK and ace director Rajkumar Hirani has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year. And, today (Dec. 21), the movie is finally out in theaters for the audience and millions of SRK's fans.



The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Khan, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. Penned by Abhijat Joshi, Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, the comedy-drama revolves around a group of young people who aspire to a better life in England and take an illegal route to reach London.



SRK started this year with Pathaan, which went on to shatter box office records. Later, we got Jawan, the movie that dethroned the actor's first release and went on to earn massive numbers at the box office. Both movies earned over Rs 10 billion at the box office worldwide. Looking at Khan's two previous releases, the audience had huge expectations for Khan's third release, but was his third able to impress the audience or not? Let's find out.



What's the story?



Set in a small town in Punjab in 1995, the film revolves around the group of Hardy (SRK) and his entire gang, comprising Manu (Taapsee Pannu), Anil Grover (Balli), Vicky Kaushal (Sukhi), and Vikram Kochhar (Buggu). All of them dream of building a life in London, and they can go to any extent for that. After all the possible attempts, the gang takes an illegal route to reach their dream city.



The movie has so far received mixed reviews from critics, who have praised the performances of the cast. However, the story of the film has not been able to leave a mark.



Twitter reaction

Soon after the film was released, reviews started pouring in as the moviegoers watched 'first day, first show'. Much like the critics, the film has got mixed reactions from the audience.

Many social media users called the movie a heartwarming film. While other viewers have hailed the performance by the cast, but went on to call it Raju Hirani's weakest film.

Read all the tweets here: