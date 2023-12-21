Dunki Twitter review: Netizens are divided over Shah Rukh Khan's latest release
The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Khan, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. Penned by Abhijat Joshi, Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, the comedy-drama revolves around a group of young people who aspire to a better life in England and take an illegal route to reach London.
Shah Rukh Khan's third and final release of the year, Dunki, is here. The film that marks the first collaboration between SRK and ace director Rajkumar Hirani has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year. And, today (Dec. 21), the movie is finally out in theaters for the audience and millions of SRK's fans.
SRK started this year with Pathaan, which went on to shatter box office records. Later, we got Jawan, the movie that dethroned the actor's first release and went on to earn massive numbers at the box office. Both movies earned over Rs 10 billion at the box office worldwide. Looking at Khan's two previous releases, the audience had huge expectations for Khan's third release, but was his third able to impress the audience or not? Let's find out.
What's the story?
Set in a small town in Punjab in 1995, the film revolves around the group of Hardy (SRK) and his entire gang, comprising Manu (Taapsee Pannu), Anil Grover (Balli), Vicky Kaushal (Sukhi), and Vikram Kochhar (Buggu). All of them dream of building a life in London, and they can go to any extent for that. After all the possible attempts, the gang takes an illegal route to reach their dream city.
The movie has so far received mixed reviews from critics, who have praised the performances of the cast. However, the story of the film has not been able to leave a mark.
Twitter reaction
Soon after the film was released, reviews started pouring in as the moviegoers watched 'first day, first show'. Much like the critics, the film has got mixed reactions from the audience.
Many social media users called the movie a heartwarming film. While other viewers have hailed the performance by the cast, but went on to call it Raju Hirani's weakest film.
Read all the tweets here:
One Twitter user wrote,''Vicky Kaushal is an acting school. He is one of the best actors working currently in Bollywood. What a performance! Professionalism 💯 #DunkiReview #VickyKaushal.''
#Dunki will remain forever as emotion Missing home #DunkiFirstDayFirstShow @iamsrk @iFaridoon @SRKUniverse - Patriotism in style. https://t.co/NcpioHy6FE pic.twitter.com/IMEUA73e8s— moonstruck dad (Tanmoy & Rudra) (@DadMoonstruck) December 21, 2023
Another user wrote, ''They are burning down the myth of an actor can't give 3 1000crs+ movie in a year: GREATEST DUO OF INDIAN CINEMA has created a MASTERPIECE in the form of #Dunki.''
#Dunki 4/5. After a breezy, entertaining first half 🫶 & Second half well connected with the audience 😭❤️. A Perfect Christmas treat for families who are sure to enjoy it. Go for it! #SRK fans, One of the Masterpiece in Hirani direction and in SRK Carrier 🔥 1000Cr Loading.… pic.twitter.com/0oaz0qMG1r— Leo Dass (@LeoDasVj) December 21, 2023
The third user wrote, ''Why You Guys are all falling behind Dunki, it is already the weekest film in my film career, Shahrukh Khan has started a corporate bookings for it, even if you are trending and expressing like this, how will we survive?#Dunki releasing worldwide in on 21st December, 2023.''
#DunkiReview ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#Dunki is a HILARIOUS - EMOTIONAL & SOCIALLY RELEVANT ENTERTAINER— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 21, 2023
Film deals with the serious issue of illegal immigration narrated in an immensely entertaining manner which makes you laugh out loud throughout the first half & pushes the boundary in… pic.twitter.com/DzboU9TvWw
#DunkiReview : ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐/5#RajkumarHirani Storytelling on Steroids ❤️🤌👌— Sanku (@Sanku_kya) December 21, 2023
A heart-warming tale of Friendship Emotions Love, and longing for homeland. Comedy+Emotion+Patriotism
Climax Scene🤌❤️
CourtRoom Scene ❤️🔥🙌#ShahRukhKhan #TapseePannu #Dunki pic.twitter.com/lNp7q5KjJU
#DunkiReview :— The Arijit (@iBatman_Arijit) December 21, 2023
Disappointed to see Raju Hirani not evolving with the current generation. #ShahRukhKhan's expressions and acting are a letdown. A subpar filmography from #RajKumarHirani
SRK's disaster in Donkey. #DunkiDisaster #Salaar #Prabhas https://t.co/rrgKVDMct4
#DunkiReview #RajkumarHirani can never fail. Period! Dialogues, comic punches, story, entertainment and more importantly, emotions!! And this is #𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐡𝐫𝐮𝐤𝐡𝐊𝐡𝐚𝐧’s year and decade! King rules and how! This one will flyyyyy!! And yes, Hardy namuma nahi hai! #Dunki— SHAsHikant CHavan (@iamsmCHavan) December 21, 2023
#DunkiReview— Jagat Joon (@jagatjoon12) December 21, 2023
⭐️⭐️½#ShahrukhKhan is the BIGGEST NEGATIVE of #Dunki. He ruined it with his VFX face, FAKE baritone, IRRITATING Punjabi and Full on OVERACTING. Boman Irani too lands in the same zone.#VickyKaushal is the BIGGEST +VE of this film. He saved this film single…
#DunkiReview— TejVishu🌈 (@cutestar1431) December 21, 2023
One Word Review : Zero 2.0 version
Rating :⭐️⭐️✨
A good idea concept marred by poor execution 😑#ShaRukhKhan such a huge letdown from beginning of the show Either his looks , His forced Punjabi accent, Dialogues, forced comic scenes and overconfidence act… pic.twitter.com/SgJt9RH05k
Dunki Review:
WION's Shomini Sen wrote in her review, ''Even though the film runs on superstar Shah Rukh Khan's name, he or his character do not loom large over others. Instead, it's the ensemble cast that works well to the narrative. Pannu, Grover and Kochhar are splendid as the three buffoons desperate to move to London. Pannu and SRK's romance is slightly underwhelming and only shines in the song 'Lut Put Gaya'. Khan somehow takes a step back or perhaps it's the story that makes all other characters stand out more than Hardy. One can't comprehend why Hardy makes so much effort to help the three- considering he has not known them for long,'' read the review here.