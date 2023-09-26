Dev Anand's films had their own personality because of its music: A look at his creative ingenuity

Dev Anand would have celebrated 100 years today on September 26, 2023. With over 100 films to his credit over a career spanning more than six decades of work as an actor, producer, and visionary storyteller, Dev Anand was an artist unparalleled. A true superstar of his time, someone who played a hero and an anti-hero on screen with equal flamboyance, Dev Anand has left an indelible impression on the minds of those who have watched his films and hummed to his music. While his films, some successful and some not so successful (but have gained a cult status later on) continue to provoke a sense of nostalgia for fans of old-school Bollywood, there was something else that the star is remembered for – his inimitable romance with music.

Dev Anand collaborated with the most creative people in Indian music of all times

One of the only few actors who had the chance to collaborate with the likes of Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar, Suraiya, SD Burman, Hemant Kumar, Shankar-Jaikishen, O. P. Nayyar, and Kalyanji-Anandji – Dev Anand’s films boast of a musical journey of their own. Right from when he started in 1946 with Hum Ek Hain, a film about Hindu-Muslim unity, his first hit in Ziddi (1948) to his last film Chargesheet (2011), two months before his death in December that year – Dev Anand stayed true to his one true love, films and music.

The man who gave us “Bombay noir” with superhits in the 1950s like Baazi, Jaal, Taxi Driver, Pocketmaar, Paying Guest, Kala Pani, and Kala Bazar – Dev Anand’s films reflect on his filmography. From playing a young man who wants to make it big in life to someone who wants to give up all for love, Dev Anand is the inspiration that made the youth of the time find purpose, seek motive for the hustle, and enjoy their lives on their own conditions.

Dev Anand's charisma transcended generations

When Dev Anand performed, his fast dialogue delivery and the nodding style enthralled all fans, women more so but the melody is his films catered to all. Melody was a hallmark of Dev Anand’s films, whether they were made by Nav Ketan, his own production house, or was a collaboration between him and other producers, the actor was always present at the music sittings of all his films, cite reports. People who knew him, the bigwigs of the entertainment world who knew him personally were aware that no music in his film could get a green light without Anand approving of it first. Even as a first-time producer when he took the plunge from acting to production, he knew what he wanted when he roped in Suraiya, a singing sensation of her time and back then a bigger star than him by all measure.

Some of Dev Anand's most music-rich films we love and adore

Whether it was Geeta Bai singing “Tadbeer se bigdi hui/Taqdeer bana le” recorded in Geeta Dutt’s seductive voice or Suchitra Sen in the backdrop of soul-stirring SD Burman music like “Deewana mastana hua dil/Jaane kahan hoke bahar aayee” in which she is expressing her happiness at finding her long-lost brother, Dev Anand’s films had music for centuries to come. Another film that needs special mention when we speak of music in films is Dev’s 1965 film Guide. Paired opposite Waheeda Rehman, Guide was about breaking free from the shackles of society-defined norms. When Waheeda dances to “Aaj phir jeene ki tamanna hai”, you feel connected to her character Rosie, who breaks free from her husband after being in a sad marriage. You listen to that song today in 2023 and you can still feel the energy and mood of the character who urges you to do what you wish for, without a second thought to it.

How can also forget “Din dhal jaye” which was a prominent song from Dev Anand’s Kaala Bazaar (1960)? Music by SD Burman and directed by Vijay Anand, Dev, and Waheeda’s chemistry lit up the screens again, not just with the story but with songs that live in our hearts rent-free. Think songs like “Rimjhim ke tarane leke aayi barsaat” and “Khoya khoya chand, khula aasman.”

Then there was Kaala Paani in which Dev Anand and Madhubala captured the naivety of romance, the playful side of youthful romance as they danced and teased each other with “Achcha ji main haari, chalo maan jao na”. With Hum Dono (1961), Dev immortalised himself as the quintessential hero in a story set against World War II. The film gave us gems like “Main zindagi ka saath nibhata chala gaya/ Har phikr ko dhuen mein udata chala gaya” and “Abhi na jao chodkar ki dil abhi bhara nahi”.

When Mohammad Rafi lent his romantic voice to the architect to serenade a shy Nutan with “Dil ka bhavar kare pukar” in Tere Ghar Ke Saamne, you can imagine only Dev Anand romancing in the stairway of Qutub Minar in New Delhi. A virtual treasure trove of sweet melodies, especially from the 1940s to the early 1970s, Dev Anand’s films had a range of talented singers.

We can go on and the list is endless with his evergreen songs from 100+ films. With every decade, his stories changed, the characters and way he emoted changed and so did the energy in his songs but what remained the same was the intensity with which he doled out music for generations to come.

