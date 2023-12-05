LIVE TV
Deepika Padukone looks sharp as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore in Fighter

New DelhiEdited By: Shomini SenUpdated: Dec 05, 2023, 07:33 PM IST
Deepika Padukone in a new poster of Fighter Photograph:(Twitter)

A day after Hrithik Roshan's look from Fighter was unveiled, makers have now unveiled a new poster introducing Deepika Padukone's character from the film.

A day after Hrithik Roshan's look from Fighter was unveiled, makers have now unveiled a new poster introducing Deepika Padukone's character from the film. Deepika plays Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, known by her call sign 'Minni'. Her role as a Squadron Pilot in the Air Dragons unit showcases resilience and valor. This marks her first 'mission' as a helicopter pilot for a feature film. 

Deepika Padukone shared the exclusive look on her social media and wrote, "Squadron Leader Minal Rathore Call Sign: Minni Designation: Squadron Pilot Unit: Air Dragons"

According to makers, Rathore embodies fortitude, determination, and the unwavering spirit of Fighter. Her journey within the film encapsulates the essence of a pioneering woman navigating new horizons, poised to redefine norms and inspire generations.

Fighter emerges as more than just a film; it is a movie transcending conventional storytelling. Helmed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios, in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, it brings together thrilling action and a strong patriotic fervor.

Fighter releases on January 25th, 2024, India's 75th Republic Day, when the film takes flight. The film also features Anil Kapoor in a key and marks the first screen collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. 

Shomini Sen

Shomini has written on entertainment and lifestyle for the most part of her career. While writing on cinema remains her first love, her other interest lies in topics like gender, society and Indian literature. You can follow her on Twitter @shominisen

