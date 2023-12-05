Deepika Padukone looks sharp as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore in Fighter

A day after Hrithik Roshan's look from Fighter was unveiled, makers have now unveiled a new poster introducing Deepika Padukone's character from the film. Deepika plays Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, known by her call sign 'Minni'. Her role as a Squadron Pilot in the Air Dragons unit showcases resilience and valor. This marks her first 'mission' as a helicopter pilot for a feature film.



Deepika Padukone shared the exclusive look on her social media and wrote, "Squadron Leader Minal Rathore Call Sign: Minni Designation: Squadron Pilot Unit: Air Dragons"



According to makers, Rathore embodies fortitude, determination, and the unwavering spirit of Fighter. Her journey within the film encapsulates the essence of a pioneering woman navigating new horizons, poised to redefine norms and inspire generations.

Fighter emerges as more than just a film; it is a movie transcending conventional storytelling. Helmed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios, in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, it brings together thrilling action and a strong patriotic fervor.



Fighter releases on January 25th, 2024, India's 75th Republic Day, when the film takes flight. The film also features Anil Kapoor in a key and marks the first screen collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.